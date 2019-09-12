Photos by Syrian child refugees displayed in Birmingham
An exhibition of photos taken by Syrian child refugees has gone on display in Birmingham.
Photographer Kate Green, based in the city, went to Za'atari, in Jordan, in June to visit the world's second largest refugee camp.
Photography was used in workshops run by children's charity the Martin James Foundation to support therapy sessions for the young people.
"The hardship I witnessed there was immeasurable," Ms Green said.
"If we think Za'atari is an acceptable place to call home, then we need to think again."
The Martin James Foundation said 80,000 refugees had lived at the Za'atari camp since 2012 and more than half of those fleeing Syria were children.
Ms Green said she was "humbled by the children's joy and thirst for life, despite the challenges they face".
The charity's founder Martin James Cockburn said providing psychological care was important to "ensure that children are able to move forward from this difficult start in life".
"We really do hope members of the public will come and show their support," he said.
The photos will be on display at Birmingham New Street station until 18 September.
