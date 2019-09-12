Image copyright Kate Green Image caption Child refugees used photography during their therapy workshops

An exhibition of photos taken by Syrian child refugees has gone on display in Birmingham.

Photographer Kate Green, based in the city, went to Za'atari, in Jordan, in June to visit the world's second largest refugee camp.

Photography was used in workshops run by children's charity the Martin James Foundation to support therapy sessions for the young people.

"The hardship I witnessed there was immeasurable," Ms Green said.

"If we think Za'atari is an acceptable place to call home, then we need to think again."

Image copyright Kate Green Image caption The free exhibition is on display at Birmingham New Street railway station

Image copyright Kate Green Image caption The exhibition is named Noor, meaning 'light' in Arabic

The Martin James Foundation said 80,000 refugees had lived at the Za'atari camp since 2012 and more than half of those fleeing Syria were children.

Ms Green said she was "humbled by the children's joy and thirst for life, despite the challenges they face".

Image copyright Kate Green Image caption Photographer Kate Green was invited to the camp by the Martin James Foundation

Image copyright Kate Green Image caption The photos will be on display until 18 September

Image copyright Kate Green Image caption The Martin James Foundation said it hoped to highlight life in refugee camps

The charity's founder Martin James Cockburn said providing psychological care was important to "ensure that children are able to move forward from this difficult start in life".

"We really do hope members of the public will come and show their support," he said.

Image copyright Kate Green Image caption Millions of people have fled the conflict in Syria

Image copyright Kate Green Image caption The charity says psychological care will help children move forward from a "difficult start"

The photos will be on display at Birmingham New Street station until 18 September.

