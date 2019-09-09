Image copyright Google Image caption The man was detained at the force's Oldbury custody suite

Two police officers have been cleared of assaulting a detained man after a judge rejected claims they had used disproportionate force.

Retired West Midlands Police custody sergeant Howard Price and detention officer Steve Orton appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

Each denied assault by beating over the incident which took place in Oldbury in November.

A judge said CCTV footage showed both officers' welfare had been at risk.

District Judge David Robinson said: "I am satisfied that the complainant [the detained man] was actively resisting and was actively participating in the struggle as it began.

"It's perfectly clear that there was a struggle going on in which he was an active resister, even if he's not throwing blows as such."

Mr Price, 52, from Halesowen, told the court he had performed two leg sweeps after answering a panic alarm on 11 November last year.

The court also heard Mr Orton, 50, from Walsall, was left "quite sore" after aiming several "distraction strikes" at the prisoner, who was resisting and constantly saying he wanted to hurt himself.

"I am quite satisfied that the force used was to restrain and seek the compliance of the complainant," Judge Robinson said.

