Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daisy-May Demetre is believed to be the first double amputee child to walk in an official New York Fashion Week show

A nine-year-old model who had both legs amputated as a baby has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Daisy-May Demetre, from Birmingham, is believed to be the first double amputee child to walk in an official New York Fashion Week show.

Her father Alex said she was "amazing" and "felt really proud of herself" as she modelled for brand Lulu et Gigi.

She is set to model at the top of the Eiffel Tower at Paris Fashion Week later this month.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daisy was born with fibular hemimelia

Daisy was born with fibular hemimelia, where part or all of the fibula bone in the leg is missing.

She began her modelling career at eight, appearing for River Island.

Her invitation to New York Fashion Week came after Lulu et Gigi designer Eni Hegedűs-Buiron saw her walking at London Kids Fashion Week.

She was joined on the catwalk on Sunday by her older sister Ella, 11.

Mr Demetre said: "Daisy and Ella both did amazing.

"[Daisy] walked it like a professional and had fun doing it.

"She felt really proud of herself for what she achieved."

Image copyright Emma Wright Image caption The nine-year-old previously walked for Lulu et Gigi Couture in London

