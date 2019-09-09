Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dale Grice died at the scene after he was stabbed on Saturday

A man has been charged with murder after a father-of-two was stabbed to death in the street.

Dale Grice, 32, died at the scene after the attack outside a property on Cooksey Lane in Birmingham's Kingstanding area on Saturday.

West Midlands Police have charged 37-year-old construction worker, Ravinder Heer, of Pimpernell Drive in Walsall, with Mr Grice's murder.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Image caption Mr Grice was attacked outside a property on Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding, at about 07:00 BST

Mr Heer was arrested a short time after the stabbing, which happened at about 07:00 BST, at an address in Hamstead.

Mr Grice had two daughters, aged six and eight, and was "loved by everybody", his family said in a statement.

"He had an infectious smile that would light up a room and now he lights up the sky."

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police, said the investigation was continuing and appealed for any information - particularly regarding two men and a woman seen leaving the scene in a taxi.

