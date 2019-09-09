Kingstanding stabbing: Murder charge after Dale Grice killed
A man has been charged with murder after a father-of-two was stabbed to death in the street.
Dale Grice, 32, died at the scene after the attack outside a property on Cooksey Lane in Birmingham's Kingstanding area on Saturday.
West Midlands Police have charged 37-year-old construction worker, Ravinder Heer, of Pimpernell Drive in Walsall, with Mr Grice's murder.
He is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Heer was arrested a short time after the stabbing, which happened at about 07:00 BST, at an address in Hamstead.
Mr Grice had two daughters, aged six and eight, and was "loved by everybody", his family said in a statement.
"He had an infectious smile that would light up a room and now he lights up the sky."
Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police, said the investigation was continuing and appealed for any information - particularly regarding two men and a woman seen leaving the scene in a taxi.
