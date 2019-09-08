Image copyright Google maps Image caption The vehicle drove off, striking the police officer

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drink-driving after a police officer was hit by a car.

The officer was struck by a BMW he had flagged down in Wolverhampton city centre for speeding, West Midlands Police said.

The car drove off in Victoria Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The 22-year-old suspect was traced to an apartment in Newhall Street, Tipton.