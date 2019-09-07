Image copyright Google maps Image caption The man was found in Cooksey Lane on Saturday morning

A man has been stabbed to death in a Birmingham street.

The victim, in his 30s, was found fatally wounded in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding, at about 07:00 BST on Saturday.

A short time later a 37-year-old man was arrested in Hamstead on suspicion of murder. The suspect is known to the victim, West Midlands Police said.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward, including two men and a woman who left in a taxi.

"We already have some people helping us with our enquiries but I believe others have left the scene who may be witnesses," Det Insp Caroline Corfield said.

"I am particularly keen to trace three people... who left in a taxi, and I would ask them to make contact with us as soon as possible as they may have information which could help our investigation.

"Another life tragically lost to knife crime is another one too many and we are doing all we can to find out what happened this morning."

The scene has been cordoned off for forensic investigations and officers are reviewing CCTV.

