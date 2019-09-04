Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said Pinches will have to live with what he has done for the rest of his life

A driver who killed his girlfriend when the car they were in crashed into a wall has been jailed for five years.

Arthur Pinches, 27, was driving 17-year-old Charlie Leigh Burgoyne in Tansey Green Lane, Dudley, on 23 May when he crashed.

Miss Burgoyne died at the scene, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Pinches, of High Oak, Brierley Hill, had admitted causing death by dangerous driving and a separate charge of dangerous driving at previous hearing.

He was handed a 12-month prison sentence for dangerous driving to run concurrently to the five-year term.

The dangerous driving charge related to another crash moments before the fatal collision when Pinches "rammed a security gate", West Midlands Police said.

He was also handed a six-and-a-half year driving ban.

In a statement, Sgt Dean Caswell, of the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a truly tragic case where a young girl with her whole life ahead of her, has died at the hands of her boyfriend.

"Although he did not intend to kill her, his reckless driving resulted in the horrific collision which ended her life and he will have to live with that for the rest of his life."

"I'm pleased that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and spared Charlie's family the ordeal of a trial."

Miss Burgoyne's mother had previously described her daughter as "beautiful to her core" and said she was "heading to become a wonderful lady".

Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption Charlie Leigh Burgoyne, 17, was a passenger in the car

