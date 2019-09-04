Birmingham & Black Country

Man charged over death of cyclist Anthony Satterthwaite

  • 4 September 2019
Eastcote Lane in Solihull Image copyright Google
Image caption Anthony Satterthwaite was hit in Eastcote Lane, Solihull

A man has been charged over the death of a cyclist who was hit by a sports car in Solihull.

Anthony Satterthwaite, 51, was struck by a Porsche Boxter, which was travelling in the opposite direction, in Eastcote Lane on 22 December.

David McSkimming, of Gainsborough Crescent, Solihull, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, West Midlands Police said

The 52-year-old is due before Birmingham magistrates on Thursday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites