Man held on suspicion of murdering woman in Willenhall
- 4 September 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.
The victim was found unconscious at a property in Burleigh Close, Willenhall, in Walsall, at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
The 46-year-old was taken to hospital where she died on Wednesday morning.
A 39-year-old man, who is believed to be known to the woman, remains in police custody, and anyone with information is asked to contact the force.