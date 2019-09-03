Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh were in a BMW when it was involved in a collision with an Audi S3

Four men have been arrested as part of the investigation into a crash in which two young brothers died.

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and 10-year-old Sanjay were with their mum in a BMW when it was involved in a collision in Wolverhampton on 14 March.

The driver of an Audi fled the aftermath, West Midlands Police said.

The men, aged 22, 23, 28 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man from a third car, a Bentley, was previously arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following the collision on Birmingham New Road.

A 23-year-old man was arrested several days later and they both also remain released under investigation, West Midlands Police said.

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene

Det Con Karl Davies, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "No-one will ever forget that tragic evening which ripped a family apart.

"These arrests are part of our ongoing enquiries and we remain as determined as ever to get answers for the family of Pawanveer and Sanjay."

The boys were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother received hospital treatment but was later released.

