Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rajesh Chand from Handsworth, was pronounced dead on Soho Road in Handsworth on Saturday

A man has been arrested after a 29-year-old was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Rajesh Chand was pronounced dead after being found with serious head injuries on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, early on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said he was struck by a car which failed to stop.

The force said a 30-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

It said the family of Mr Chand, from Handsworth, was being supported by family liaison officers.

Image caption Police are still appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward

The force has also appealed for anyone with knowledge of a Black Audi A4 S Line Estate car, number plate NJ60 UOX, to come forward.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This car is likely to have significant damage to the front nearside headlight and I would urge anyone who knows where it is currently located to contact us immediately.

"I would also like to appeal directly to the driver of this Audi to do the right thing and contact police.

He called for the public "not to speculate on the cause of the collision", adding it was a "fast paced and complex" investigation.

