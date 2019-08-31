Image copyright Alex Demetre Image caption After it was revealed Daisy-May Demetre would be modelling in New York, she was invited to Paris Fashion Week

A nine-year-old girl who had both legs amputated is to model at the top of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week.

It comes after it was announced Daisy-May Demetre would be first double amputee child to walk in an official New York Fashion Week show.

The founder of brand Lulu et Gigi said it was thought Daisy-May would also be the first such model at Paris Fashion Week.

Eni Hegedus-Buiron said she was "bringing awareness to the world".

Daisy was born with fibular hemimelia, where part or all of the fibula bone in the leg is missing.

That led to her legs being amputated when she was a baby.

Her father Alex said the news of her appearance at New York was what brought the invitation to Paris.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Daisy was eight when she started modelling for River Island

"You can't go any higher, in terms of the people who will be there," he said.

"I told her how big it was and she just said 'Dad, it is cool'.

"I asked her if she wanted to practice and she said 'I've done it before'.

"But she deserves it, she has put the work in.

"When people see her they don't say 'Poor Daisy', they say 'Wow, I want to be like Daisy' because she has so much energy."

The show will take place at the top of the Eiffel Tower on 27 September.

Eni Hegedus-Buiron, founder of Lulu et Gigi, for which Daisy is modelling, said: "Daisy is a child who loves what she does.

"We are filled with pride for all the awareness she is bringing to the world. "

