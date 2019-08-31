Image caption Soho Road was temporarily closed during the police investigation

A man has died in a suspected hit-and-run, police said.

West Midlands Police said the man was found with serious head injuries, consistent with being hit by a car, on Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, just before 04:00 BST.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Soho Road was closed between Villa Road and Grove Lane, reopening around 11:00.

Image caption Police are appealing for anyone with information about the collision to come forward

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and our thoughts are with the family of this man at this very tragic time.

"Perhaps you saw the lead up to the collision, or the aftermath? We are keen to hear from anyone who has information."

