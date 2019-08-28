Image caption Cadbury said its offices in Bournville Lane were evacuated

Up to 800 people have been evacuated from the Cadbury offices in Birmingham after a gas leak.

Firefighters were sent to Bournville Lane after workmen ruptured a gas main with a digger.

Cadbury's Bournville Place research and development offices were evacuated, the firm confirmed.

Firefighters and gas engineers are at the scene while fire crews in breathing apparatus assess the damage to the pipe, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene at 14:15 BST. There are no reports of any injuries.

Staff sent home

A spokesman for Cadbury's owner Mondelez said: "During routine building work at our Bournville site a third-party operator damaged a gas pipe.

"As a precaution, and on the advice of emergency services, we have sent home some staff who were located in areas of the site that are in close proximity to the incident.

"We expect the issue to be fully resolved and normal service resumed by tomorrow."

A spokesman for Cadent, which manages the gas network in the West Midlands, said engineers had begun carrying out repairs and "everything is under control".