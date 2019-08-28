Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Masked men attempt to steal car in Birmingham with child inside

A woman who fought off three would-be carjackers has said her young son has been left "traumatised" by the ordeal.

Amy-Leigh Hill refused to hand over keys as her three-year-old son was sat in the vehicle, and the men fled empty-handed.

The masked attackers, one of whom was wielding a crowbar, struck in Moseley, Birmingham, on 26 July.

Ms Hill said she was still "reeling" from the experience, while her son worries the men will return.

She had returned home from collecting her son from nursery when the balaclava-clad men "ran" up the driveway in Oakland Road.

"They demanded the keys. I said 'no' straight away. I thought 'I've got to be really protective here'," she said.

"I held on to my bag and started trying to push them away as they were attacking me. I was trying my hardest to attack them back and punched out and kicked out.

"My friend was saying 'give them the keys' and I was shouting 'my baby's in the car' and that stopped them I suppose."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police are still investigating after three men who attempted the carjacking fled the scene

Ms Hill added keeps asking her where "the baddies" are?

"What can you say? You want him to feel protected, but he still doesn't.

"He is still traumatised as he doesn't understand."

West Midlands Police said no arrests had been made and an investigation was ongoing.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.