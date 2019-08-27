Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Hashim Khan was described as the "backbone" of his family

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father found stabbed to death in a street.

Hashim Khan, 37, from Birmingham, was pronounced dead on Wilton Road in the city's Sparkhill area last Friday.

Nadir Ali, 32, of Edward Road, Balsall Heath, Birmingham, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court accused of Mr Khan's murder and four counts of wounding.

He was remanded in custody, and due before crown court on Thursday.

A 35-year-old man found with stab wounds in a nearby property is in a serious condition in hospital, West Midlands Police says.

Three other men, two in their 30s and one in his 40s, suffered injuries which were "not serious", the force added.

Relatives of Mr Khan said he was the "backbone" of their family, who "touched the lives of many who knew him".

Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption Police were called to reports of disorder in Wilton Road, Sparkhill

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.