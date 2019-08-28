Image copyright Emma Wright Image caption Daisy-May Demetre was born with fibular hemimelia

A nine-year-old girl who had both legs amputated as a baby is set to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Daisy-May Demetre, from Birmingham, was chosen to appear for Lulu et Gigi Couture, after its founder saw her modelling in London.

Eni Hegedűs-Buiron said she would be the first double amputee child to walk in an official NYFW show.

Daisy's father, Alex Demetre, said she wanted to lead the way for other amputees.

Daisy was born with fibular hemimelia which led to her legs being amputated.

Image copyright Bear and Pine Image caption The nine-year-old previously walked for Lulu et Gigi Couture in London

Mr Demetre said she had now worked for Nike, Boden and Matalan, and was named Child of Courage in the Pride of Birmingham awards.

Daisy, who will be walking on 8 September, previously represented Lulu et Gigi at London Kids' Fashion Week.

Ms Buiron said: "I was asked if I was OK with having an amputee walk in my show. To be honest I was surprised by the question. For me, a child is a child and thus is beautiful and perfect.

"So of course I said yes."

Image copyright Alex Demetre Image caption Daisy-May's father, Alex, said modelling was only part of what she did

Daisy's 11-year-old sister, Ella, will also be part of the show.

Mr Demetre said: "[Daisy is] going to be making a little bit of history. It is a good thing she is first to do it, but going forward we want child amputees all the time.

"It doesn't stop you; it definitely doesn't stop Daisy. She is fitter than most grown men I know.

"But the modelling doesn't define Daisy, it is just a part of what does... she just does Daisy, it is the way she goes about life with a smile on her face."

