Image copyright Other Image caption The meat was "fresh" on Saturday but quickly deteriorated, one resident said

A huge pile of raw meat lay rotting in the heat after being dumped on a Staffordshire footpath.

One resident, who did not want to be named, found the meat on a track near Chapel Lane, Wombourne, on Saturday.

"It was disgusting really. I felt sick. I've no idea who dumped it," she said.

South Staffordshire Council said removing the fly-tipped raw meat was a "priority" and a team took it away on Tuesday morning.

The resident who alerted the council said the meat, which included chicken carcasses and pork scraps, looked "fresh" when she came across it while walking but by Sunday evening it was "very smelly".

"A lot of people walk their dogs there and I was also concerned about wildlife and how animals would be affected if they ate the meat," she said.

In a post on social media, she warned people to stay away.

'Avoid area'

"Someone has dumped raw meat. It's been left on a track in between Heath Mill trading estate and Wombourne Windows, leading towards Smestow Water Mill. We're not sure if it's been reported but please avoid the area," she said.

Other people on social media described the dumped food waste as "disgusting" and "horrid".

A spokeswoman for the district council said a team went out "first thing" on Tuesday and the meat was "removed at the earliest opportunity".

"South Staffordshire Council is working hard to stop those responsible for fly-tipping and where appropriate we prosecute anyone who fly-tips," the spokeswoman added.

The council has urged anyone who sees fly-tipping to report it using the authority's website.

