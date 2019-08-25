Image copyright Google Image caption A car was found abandoned with a damaged window at the Neachells Lane and Willenhall Road junction

A man has been stabbed and gunshots were reported to have been fired in Wolverhampton.

Officers received reports of shots between two cars in Deans Road at about 17:00 BST on Friday.

There was then believed to have been disorder at the junction of Neachells Lane and Willenhall Road, where a car was found abandoned with a damaged window.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, have been arrested.

The 20-year-old man presented himself at hospital with stab wounds to the leg and following inquiries he was held on suspicion of violent disorder.

The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.