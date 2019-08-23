Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption David Perkins' family said his death was "impossible to comprehend at this time"

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and loving" grandfather who died after his cycle was in collision with a car.

David Perkins, 65, died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in the crash in Edgbaston on Sunday.

"His life was taken away from this world far too soon," his family said in a statement.

Police said the driver failed to stop. A man who later handed himself in to police was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 23-year-old man has been released while inquires continue, West Midlands Police added.

Mr Perkins' family and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

His family said: "We lost an amazing father, partner and grandfather. His sudden death and the circumstances in which he was taken from us make it impossible to comprehend at this time.

"He will be terribly missed by everyone who knew him. We don't know how we can be without him."

The collision, which involved a blue Seat Ibiza, happened at the junction of Osler Street and Reservoir Road shortly before 11:00 BST. The car was recovered in Villa Street, Birmingham.

