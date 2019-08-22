Police probe death of boy, 10, in Birmingham
- 22 August 2019
The body of a 10-year-old boy has been found at a house in Birmingham.
The boy was found unconscious in Blossomville Way, Acocks Green on Thursday morning and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will take place in due course, West Midlands Police said.
Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances after being alerted at about 07:30 BST.