Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption PC Phillips was able to spend some time with his dog Diesel

A police officer who was seriously hurt when he was run over with his own car has had a "morale-boosting" visit from his pet dog Diesel in hospital.

PC Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered a head injury and broken pelvis after stopping a suspected stolen car in Birmingham.

"One of the first things PC Phillips asked about after regaining consciousness was how Diesel was," a police spokesman said.

Mubashar Hussain, 29, was charged with attempted murder and other offences.

Supt Dave Twyford, head of Central Motorway Police Group, said the dog was allowed to visit to "lift the spirits" of the officer who was injured on 10 August.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption PC Gareth Phillips was seriously injured in Moorcroft Road, Moseley on Saturday

Mr Twyford said: "Gaz would like to say 'thank you' to the hospital staff who saved his life.

"He's got a shattered pelvis and is in pain, but is taking each day as it comes and is making small steps in his recovery.

"Having spoken to his family and his wife, knowing that people are supporting them locally and across the globe, it makes a huge difference to Gaz and his family."

Mr Twyford said the officer's "thoughts and prayers, and those of everyone in the wider policing family" were with the loved ones of PC Andrew Harper of Thames Valley Police, who died last week in Berkshire when he was dragged along by a vehicle.

