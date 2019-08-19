Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Belinda Rose was found with fatal stab wounds at about 13:50 BST on Saturday

A man has been charged with murder, after a woman was found stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Belinda Rose, 63, was discovered with fatal stab wounds at a house in Pendragon Road, Perry Barr, at about 13:50 BST on Saturday.

Ms Rose, from Walsall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inderjit Ram, 52, from Wensleydale Road in the city, was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.

