The police watchdog is investigating the crash on Crocketts Road

A man has been charged after a car involved in a police pursuit crashed in Birmingham.

A 28-year-old woman was in a Ford Fiesta which had failed to stop for officers a short time before it collided with another vehicle.

She had sustained serious injuries and died in hospital, police said.

Adrian Paskin, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving as well as other motoring offences.

He has also been charged with driving with no insurance and driving without a licence and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Three occupants of a Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries in Saturday's crash on Crocketts Road.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said it was investigating after a referral from the force.

