Image copyright Google Image caption The police watchdog is investigating the crash on Crocketts Road

A woman has died after a car involved in a police pursuit crashed in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old was in a Ford Fiesta which had failed to stop for officers a short time before it collided with another vehicle, West Midlands Police said.

She sustained serious injuries and died in hospital.

Three occupants of a Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries in Saturday's crash on Crocketts Road.

Police could not confirm whether the woman who died was the Fiesta's driver. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 34-year-old man is assisting police with the investigation into the crash, which happened shortly after 21:40 BST.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said it was investigating after a referral from the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.