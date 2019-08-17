Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Perry Barr
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death at a house in Birmingham.
The woman was found injured at a house in Pendragon Road, Perry Barr, at about 13:50 BST and died at the scene.
A West Midlands Police spokesman said a 52-year-old man had been arrested and inquiries were continuing.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via Live Chat at the force's website between 08:00 and midnight, or call 101 at any time.