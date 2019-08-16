Image copyright Family Handout Image caption James Teer died in Birmingham, after a shot was fired on 8 August

A second person has been charged with the murder of a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting near his home.

James Teer, 20, from Erdington in Birmingham died from a gun-shot wound, a post-mortem examination found.

Ty Blake, 18, was arrested at his home, in Shustoke Road, Shard End, on Thursday over the attack which happened on 8 August.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates on Saturday.

Mr Teer died at the scene near his home on Goosemoor Lane shortly after 19:40 BST.

Mr Blake is the second man to be charged with Mr Teer's murder - 19-year-old Sharn Miles appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Mr Miles, of Gown Road in Alum Rock, is due to appear at the city's crown court on Monday where he will also face charges of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

West Midlands Police said it was still keen to hear from witnesses with any information about the shooting.

