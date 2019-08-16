Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ibrar Ali, 20, left his victim with permanent brain damage, police said

A man who mowed down a rival with his car, leaving him with brain damage, has been jailed for 20 years.

Ibrar Ali, 20, hit the man in Hillaries Road, Gravelly Hill, on 17 August 2018, amid a feud between two groups, West Midlands Police said.

The victim was one of three men running down the street armed with bats and machetes when he was hit, it added.

Ali was convicted of wounding with intent and causing grievous bodily harm.

Following a week-long trial at Birmingham Crown Court, he was also cleared of attempted murder.

The force said after the attack Ali, of The Broadway in Perry Barr, fled the scene and drove to a cul-de-sac near his home where he was seen laughing with friends and re-enacting how the victim struck the windscreen.

His Toyota Yaris was subsequently recovered by police and Ali was arrested days later.

His 26-year-old victim suffered a permanent brain injury and mobility issues, police said.

Sgt Simon Hanlon, from West Midlands Police, said: "Ali deliberately drove at his target leaving him with serious injuries.

"He clearly had no remorse as he was caught laughing when he disposed of the vehicle nine minutes later."

