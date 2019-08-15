Image copyright Family Handout Image caption James Teer died in Birmingham, after a shot was fired on 8 August

A second person has been arrested over the murder of a man killed in a drive-by shooting near his home.

James Teer, 20, died in Goosemoor Lane, Erdington, Birmingham, after a shot was fired during the evening of 8 August.

A 19-year-old man from Shard End in the city was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Sharn Miles, also 19, of Gowan Road, Alum Rock, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Teer died as a result of a gunshot wound, West Midlands Police said.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Mr Teer died at the scene in Goosemoor Lane, Erdington

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.