Man charged over Birmingham quad bike 'rampage'
A group of more than 20 motorcycles and quad bikes endangered the public during a "rampage" on Birmingham streets at the weekend, police said.
Officers followed the riders in Nechells on Sunday from a helicopter.
The West Midlands force said the group was dispersed and a man arrested.
A 19-year-old charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without a licence, has been bailed to appear in court later this month, police said.
According to the force's traffic unit, riders were "endangering themselves and others".
The unit has shared a police motorcyclist's footage of part of the pursuit:
