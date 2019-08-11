Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption The traffic officer was seriously injured in Moorcroft Road, Moseley on Saturday afternoon

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was run over in Birmingham.

The traffic officer had attempted to pull over a suspected stolen car in Moorcroft Road, Moseley, on Saturday when he was assaulted, police said.

He was then run over by a man who got behind the wheel of the officer's marked patrol car.

Mubashar Hussain, 29, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The PC - who has worked with West Midlands Police for almost 20 years - was taken to hospital in critical condition and while his injuries are no longer life-threatening, the force said they could be life-changing.

The 42-year-old suffered a broken pelvis as well as head, abdominal and internal injuries and underwent surgery on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Hussain, formerly of Sherwood Road in Hall Green, is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, a separate count of dangerous driving, wounding another officer who suffered a cut arm, four counts of assaulting other PCs, driving while disqualified, motoring offences and two car thefts.

A second man, 24-year-old Ahsan Ghafoor, of Fulham Road in Sparkhill, has been charged with the same two car thefts, plus dangerous driving and other motoring offences. He will also appear in court on Monday.

