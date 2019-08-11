Image copyright Sohail Razaque/PA Image caption A man was arrested in Ladypool Road, Sparkbrook, following the attack on Saturday

A police officer run over with his own patrol car by a suspected car thief has undergone surgery and will return to the operating theatre again later.

The West Midlands Police PC was punched to the ground and hit by his vehicle on Saturday as he tried to arrest a man thought to have stolen a Range Rover Sport in Moseley.

He suffered serious head injuries, but his condition is not life-threatening.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The force said the officer, who also suffered pelvic injuries, underwent surgery on Saturday night and was expected undergo another operation on Sunday.

"Our injured officer underwent surgery last night and thankfully his condition isn't life threatening," a spokesman said.

"We don't know his long-term prognosis at this stage and our best wishes remain with him and his family at this difficult time."

Image copyright @imjustbrum/PA Image caption A suspect was arrested in Sparkbrook, about a mile away from the attack in Moseley

Police said the officer was in Moorcroft Road, Moseley, at about 16:45 BST, tracing the Range Rover, which had been stolen minutes earlier from a woman.

They said he was "violently assaulted and punched to the ground - and then run over by the suspect as he jumped behind the wheel of the PC's police patrol vehicle".

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption The traffic officer was hurt in Moorcroft Road, Moseley

"It's understood the man drove the marked police car for around a mile into Ladypool Road, Sparkbrook, where he abandoned the vehicle and tried to steal another car," a force spokesman said.

The suspect was later cornered by armed police and Tasered before being arrested.

Police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man, from Hall Green, on suspicion of the attempted murder of a police officer. A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of car theft.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption The cordoned-off scene in Ladypool Road, Sparkbrook, on Saturday afternoon

The attack came just days after PC Stuart Outten was stabbed in the head as he tried to stop a van suspected of having no insurance in Leyton, east London.

The Met Police officer Tasered his assailant despite receiving multiple stab wounds to his head and body.

