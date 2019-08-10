Image copyright Google Image caption The traffic officer was attacked in Moorcroft Road, Moseley, as he tried to arrest a suspect

A police officer has been seriously hurt after being run over with his own vehicle by a suspected car thief.

West Midlands Police said the man, suspected of stealing a Range Rover Sport, attacked the officer as he tried to arrest him in Moseley, Birmingham.

The traffic officer suffered serious head and pelvic injuries in the incident in Moorcroft Road at 16:45 BST, the force said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "As he [the officer] moved in to arrest the man he was violently assaulted and punched to the ground - and then run over by the suspect as he jumped behind the wheel of the PC's police patrol vehicle.

"It's understood the man drove the marked police car for around a mile into Ladypool Road, Sparkbrook, where he abandoned the vehicle and tried to steal another car."

'Shocking attack'

The statement added the suspect was later cornered by armed police and Tasered before being arrested.

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Boycott said: "This is a shocking attack in which a member of our police family has been seriously hurt while trying to detain a crime suspect."

The incident comes just days after Metropolitan Police officer Stuart Outten was left with head and hand injuries after challenging a motor offences suspect allegedly armed with a machete in east London.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, has been charged with the attempted murder of PC Outten, 28, and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident in Leyton on Thursday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.