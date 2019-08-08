Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption Dante Mullings was one of three men in a car parked in St Vincent Road West

A further three people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in Birmingham.

Dante Mullings, 23, was in a parked car, in St Vincent Street West, Ladywood, when a vehicle pulled up alongside and fired shots on 7 May, West Midlands Police said.

Mohammed Qadir, 18, and two males, aged 16 and 17, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Last month, three other men were also charged over Mr Mullings' death.

Mr Qadir, from Dunsink Road, Aston, and the two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

In addition, three previously arrested men, aged 18, 20 and 26, have all been bailed pending further inquiries.

Following his death in May, Mr Mullings' family described him as "kind, caring and thoughtful."

