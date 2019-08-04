Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage shows the extent of the damage to the hotel

A blaze that destroyed a hotel on Friday was started accidentally, the fire service says.

Investigators have confirmed they are satisfied the fire at the Willenhall Holiday Inn, near Walsall, started accidentally, in a sauna.

Hotel staff evacuated the two-storey building when the fire broke out and carried out a roll call to ensure no-one was left inside, the service said.

Crews remain at the scene dealing with small hotspots.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Willenhall Holiday Inn 'almost destroyed' in fire

A Holiday Inn spokesperson said all guests and employees had been accounted for and no-one had been injured.

The hotel said it worked with guests to rearrange bookings and it is thought some were relocated to a nearby Holiday Inn Express.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The hotel made sure all staff and guests were accounted for

On Friday, the smoke from the site of the Wolverhampton Road West could be seen by commuters on the nearby M6 as well as being seen in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Bromsgrove.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.