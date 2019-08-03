Image copyright Google Image caption Police described the robbery as vicious and terrifying

A woman woken by a burglar breaking into her house was so frightened she pretended to have a heart attack in a bid to get rid of him.

But the robber was unmoved and remained in the house making threats and demanding money.

The man entered the house in Reservoir Passage, Wednesbury, during the early hours of Friday.

He eventually left in the homeowners white Suzuki Swift, with cash, phones, jewellery and alcohol, police said.

West Midlands Police described the robbery as vicious and terrifying and said the 69-year-old victim had been so scared she feigned a heart attack.

"But the man refused to leave and instead brought her a glass of water while forcing her to watch the robbery," they said.

The suspect is described as white, aged about 25, with a slim build and a Black Country accent.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, a black jacket with red strings and white stripes on the sleeves.