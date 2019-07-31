Image copyright Google Image caption Oak House in Tipton has been rated as 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission

A care home has been put in special measures after inspectors found it failed to report safeguarding incidents, including allegations of sexual assault and illegal drug use.

Oak House in Tipton, West Midlands, has been rated "inadequate" following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It could close the home if improvements are not made within six months.

Camino Healthcare, which runs the home, said no residents had suffered harm.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Oak House provides residential accommodation for up to 16 adults, including those with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and those suffering from substance abuse.

During the unannounced inspection in May and June, which the CQC said was prompted by the death of a resident, a review of records from the previous 12 months found 53 safeguarding incidents that had not been reported to Sandwell Council.

The CQC report said: "People were not safeguarded from abuse as allegations of abuse were not always investigated or referred to external agencies.

"Staff had not received the training and support they needed to support people effectively."

Barry Stanley-Wilkinson, Camino Healthcare's head of health care, said he was confident the home would meet the CQC's requirements.

He said some staff had been dismissed and individuals reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council over their professional conduct.

"Regarding the unreported issues of abuse and safeguarding, although the issues themselves had not been reported to the safeguarding team as they should have been, there was no individual in that service that had come to any harm," he said.

He said the organisation completed "appropriate records" and took "appropriate action", but should also have notified the local authority's safeguarding team.

