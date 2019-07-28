Image copyright Liam Keen/Express & Star Image caption The victim was stabbed in the leg

A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed outside a pub in Walsall.

The victim, who has not been named, was attacked on Forge Road in Darlaston on Wednesday night.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition having been stabbed in the leg but died on Saturday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.

Two men, both aged 18, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody while CCTV footage is being reviewed by officers.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "The fight took place near to Gabba's Bar, which is also known as Herbert's Park Tavern and we want to speak to everyone in the area at the time as we believe they could hold vital information about what happened in the moments leading up to this man's death. "

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are reviewing CCTV footage

A 19-year-old man who handed himself into police on Friday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released on police bail on Saturday.

Another man, 21, arrested on suspicion of affray has also been released.

