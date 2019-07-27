Birmingham & Black Country

Man bailed over Darlaston pub stabbing

  • 27 July 2019
The scene Image copyright Liam Keen/Express & Star
Image caption The stabbing took place on Forge Road, Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday night

A teenager who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed outside a pub has been released on bail.

The injured 21-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital following the stabbing on Forge Road, Darlaston, Walsall, on Wednesday night.

A 19-year-old handed himself into West Midlands Police on Friday, the force said.

A man arrested on suspicion of affray has also been released.

The victim was injured in the leg during a fight, according to police.

