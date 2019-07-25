Image copyright Police handout Image caption Julia Rawson went missing on 12 May and was found dead a month later

Two men have denied murdering a woman whose body was discovered last month.

David Leesley and Nathan Maynard-Ellis pleaded not guilty to murdering Julia Rawson during a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Ms Rawson, 42, from Dudley, was last seen alive on 12 May and her body was found in Mission Drive, Tipton, on 12 June.

An initial post-mortem examination did not determine the cause of death, West Midlands Police said previously.

The force has been contacted to see whether the cause of death has since been established.

Mr Maynard-Ellis, 28, from Mission Drive, Tipton, and Mr Leesley, 23, of Dereton Close in Russells Hall, Dudley, were remanded in custody until a further hearing set for 14 October.

