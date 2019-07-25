Image copyright Liam Keen/Express & Star Image caption An investigation is under way in Darlaston

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed during a fight outside a pub in Walsall, police say.

The 21-year-old was found in the street on Wednesday night with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Wolverhampton Street in Darlaston at about 23:15 BST, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Police said the injuries were sustained on Forge Road.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is in custody.

