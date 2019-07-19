Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Daniel Ward said he had a "thirst" for violence and was jailed for three years

A "fanatical" neo-Nazi who called for a race war has been jailed for three years for belonging to the banned far-right group National Action.

Daniel Ward, 28, from Birmingham, once accused National Action of not being active enough and said he had a thirst for gratuitous violence.

Ward labelled Jews "the cause of all evil" and said Hitler "was right".

Weapons and extreme propaganda were found during a search of his home Highmore Drive, Bartley Green.

Prosecutors said Ward had a "violent, racist mindset"

He admitted membership at a hearing at the city's crown court in January.

Ward was ordered to spend 10-years on licence in addition to his jail term.

In October 2016, he applied to join National Action via an email in which he said: "All I have to offer is my thirst for gratuitous violence".

"I consider myself fanatical in my beliefs," he said.

"As much as I've been told all my life that Hitler was this and that - he was right.

"Jews and their puppets are the cause of all evil and unrest in the world."

Prosecutors said Ward, who briefly served in the Army in 2007, had a "violent, racist mindset".

He had an obsession with the Nazis and had searched online for how to build explosives.

Weapons including a rifle bayonet, steel BB ammunition and air weapons were discovered at his home.

Shortly before National Action was banned in December 2016, Ward left the group saying "I need to fight" before rejoining the next year calling on members to train for a "race war".

