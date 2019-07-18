Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption Dante Mullings was one of three men in a car parked in St Vincent Road West

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to murder a man who was shot dead in Birmingham.

Dante Mullings, 23, was one of three men in a car parked in Ladywood when a vehicle pulled up alongside and fired shots, West Midlands Police said.

He died at the scene, in Vincent Road West, and the other two men were injured.

Following his death in May, Mr Mullings' family described him as "kind, caring and thoughtful".

Ihsaan Bernard, 20, from Anerley Road in Kingstanding, and 23-year-old Omami Bernard-Sewell, of no fixed address, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and were remanded in custody.

Dior Jackson, 20, from Wadington Avenue in Great Barr, is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 26-year-old man from Lozells has been bailed pending further inquiries, police said.

