Image copyright Andy Warhol Foundation Image caption A pair with more than 15 minutes of fame - Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne (complete with Sharon tattoo) and just in frame, Andy Warhol, whose friend took the snap

Photographs from Andy Warhol of two of Birmingham's biggest musical exports are among a plethora of art and antiques on display this weekend.

The candid images feature Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon.

And both can be purchased - if a collector is willing to pay £28,000 for each.

They are among thousands of items at the Arts and Antiques for Everyone event at the NEC near Birmingham.

A host of Titanic memorabilia is also on show, including a postcard signed by a survivor dating from 1912.

The photograph of Osbourne was taken in 1982 while he and pop art phenomenon Warhol were enjoying a meal with friends.

"Andy Warhol passed the camera around the table and someone took a picture of Ozzy," said Nicholas Haynes, marketing director of Haynes Fine Art.

"That's what [Warhol] was all about, he loved to capture a moment, a person's natural expression."

In the image, a smiling Osbourne is pulling down his sleeve, showing a tattoo tribute to wife Sharon.

Warhol - with signature spectacles and white crop of hair - is just in frame next to him.

Image copyright Andy Warhol Foundation Image caption The name's Bon - Simon Le Bon

The image of Le Bon was taken by Warhol himself, although it is undated.

Both snaps of the Brummie bands' frontmen were held by the Andy Warhol Foundation until three years ago when they were acquired by Mr Haynes' firm.

"These are iconic people from the local area," he said, adding that "excited new collectors" could be tempted by them.

"It's something to be proud of to have hanging on your wall."

The NEC event runs until Sunday.

