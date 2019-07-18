Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mackenzie Blackburn, Darnell Duquesney and Jordan Kibuka

Three men have been jailed after being caught with weapons including a sawn-off shotgun and knives.

Police said they were alerted after CCTV filmed the trio being passed a gun in Castle Vale, Birmingham, last year.

Mackenzie Blackburn, 20, of Heyford Way, Castle Vale, was found guilty of possession of a firearm and a bladed article.

Darnell Duquesney, 20, and Jordan Kibuka, 19, admitted possession of a firearm.

Duquesney, of Alcott Grove, Kitts Green, Birmingham, also admitted possession of class B drugs, while Kibuka, of Hawker Drive, Castle Vale, pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, they were jailed for five years and three months, five years and one month and six years and eight months respectively.

The West Midlands force said the quick response of officers ensured weapons and drugs were taken off the streets.

Police said CCTV around Rhoose Croft in Castle Vale captured the moment the men approached a parked BMW.

Duquesney got inside and took a shortened shotgun which he put inside his trousers, according to the force.

It said officers then arrived and the men tried to get away.

Duquesney, who was on a bike, was arrested nearby, with the gun and cartridges found behind a bin in an alleyway.

Police said Kibuka tried to climb over a fence but was arrested with a bag of drugs, and Blackburn was arrested with a 30cm knife and a smaller lock knife, with a stab vest and shotgun cartridge later found at his home.

