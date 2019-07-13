Image copyright Google Image caption The man was discovered in Baker Street on Friday night

A man has been stabbed to death in Birmingham in what police believe may have been a targeted attack.

The man, in his 30s, was discovered in Baker Street, Sparkhill, at about 23:20 BST on Friday.

The West Midlands force, which has begun a murder inquiry, said it was particularly keen to gather information about a car that sped from the area.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

A police cordon has been in place in Baker Street and also on to the main Warwick Road, between Albion Road and Medlicott Road.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from the force's homicide team, said: "A man has sadly lost his life and we're working to establish the circumstances around his death.

"At this stage we believe this may have been a targeted attack and we're keen to hear from anyone with information which can assist our inquiries."

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the force said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.