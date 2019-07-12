Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sidali Mohamed was attacked outside the gates of Joseph Chamberlain College in Highgate, Birmingham, on 13 February

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a student outside a college in Birmingham.

Sidali Mohamed, 16, was stabbed outside the gates of Joseph Chamberlain College in Highgate, on 13 February. He died days later in hospital.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was also found guilty of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

He was also found guilty of two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

The teenager was cleared at Birmingham Crown Court of another count of wounding with intent and threatening another with an offensive weapon.

