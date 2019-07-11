Image copyright Cloud 9 Photography Image caption People are travelling to the Primark store in Birmingham from around the UK

Travel companies from across the UK are laying on buses to take shoppers to a Primark store.

The world's biggest Primark, covering 161,000 sq ft over five floors, opened its doors in Birmingham city centre in April.

Travel firms said a shopping trip to the West Midlands had been one of their most popular attractions of the year.

Primark said there had been a "hugely positive reaction" to the new £70m store.

Yorkshire-based CAB Executive Travel said it had already laid on four bus trips to the outlet with two more planned from Doncaster and Scunthorpe next week.

"There's been lots of interest and it's been a very popular trip," said managing director Carl Bruce.

"We've been filling 53-seater buses - with two more in July and another in December."

Image copyright Cloud 9 Photography Image caption Primark's lack of online shopping means purchases can only be made in store

Sally Durac, 45, from Goole in East Yorkshire, said she was excited to head to the store with her family and friends on a tour later this month.

"It's the biggest Primark in the world and we're going for the experience," said administrator Ms Durac.

"I have a new grandchild and we're excited to see everything it has to offer. What woman doesn't like to shop?"

Thorne Travel Experience, based in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, has planned an overnight shopping trip in November billed as the "perfect time to grab your Christmas bargains".

Its group director Shona Thorne said "a genuine air of excitement has been raised over the opening of this new megastore".

Woods Travel, based in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, also organised a trip at £25 per ticket in September.

A Primark spokesman said: "We are delighted to welcome shoppers from all over the UK and beyond."

