Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The arrest was during a rally near Birmingham International station

Two PCs could face disciplinary action despite being cleared of criminal misconduct charges after an arrest during an anti-fascism demonstration.

It was alleged PC Brent Swarbrick, 51, made a false witness statement and PC Richard Bolton, 46, made a false pocket book entry in Birmingham in 2016.

The West Midlands officers denied misconduct in a public office and were cleared at Birmingham Crown Court.

But a watchdog said it found they had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officers claimed the man had sworn several times, leading to his arrest, but it appeared to be contradicted by an audio recording of the incident made by an independent legal observer at the demonstration.

The case against the man was discontinued when the recording was produced at court and led to a complaint from him being referred to the IOPC by West Midlands Police in February 2017.

West Midlands Regional Director for the IOPC Derrick Campbell said: "These were serious allegations and it was only right that the evidence should be heard and tested in court.

"Our investigation concluded both officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct."

He said the IOPC was now awaiting confirmation from the force as to how it will proceed with the disciplinary process.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.