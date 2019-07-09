Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Hazrat Umar was stabbed to death in Birmingham in February

A 14-year sentence given to a teenager who murdered a fellow student is being reviewed by the attorney general.

Adam Muhammad, 17, stabbed 18-year-old Hazrat Umar with a "Rambo-style" knife in a "frenzied and unprovoked" ambush in Birmingham, on 25 February.

Muhammad held a grudge after Mr Umar insulted him, jurors heard.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 14 years and three months, which is being considered under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Mr Umar, a relative of former chief prosecutor for North West England Nazir Afzal, was stabbed 15 times in Bordesley Green.

He was the third teenager to be stabbed to death in Birmingham in 12 days earlier this year.

Muhammad initially denied murder but changed his plea on the fourth day of his trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

No date has yet been given for a decision by the attorney general.

